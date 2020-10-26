Monday brought with it a palpably exciting surprise for Kid Cudi fans.

As seen up top, Cudi shared a video titled "The Trilogy Continues" on YouTube. The clip opens with a quick montage of moments across a number of Cudi eras before transitioning into a shot of Cudi stepping out of a car and smoking something presumably top-shelf. Text at the end of the brief clip, as expected, teases what very much appears to be the third entry in the Man on the Moon story.

Studious lyric appreciators will note that the continuation of the trilogy was recently mentioned in Cudi's Eminem collab "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady."

And while it's not clear whether this was an ingenious marketing decision or sheer happenstance, Cudi's MOTM III tease arrived on the same day and time as NASA's decidedly major Moon water announcement:

We last stepped into the world of Man on the Moon with the 2010 release of Cudi's sophomore studio album The Legend of Mr. Rager, which featured the rock-leaning Kanye West collab "Erase Me" and the Dot da Genius-assisted classic "Marijuana." The relative deep cut "Maniac," featuring Cage and St. Vincent, served as the basis for the Shia LaBeouf-directed short film of the same name:

This story is being updated.