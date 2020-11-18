According to TMZ, Harvey Weinstein has been put in isolation after coming down with a 101-degree fever that doctors believe is a result of him catching the coronavirus. Citing "law enforcement sources," TMZ adds that Weinstein is "doing poorly."

The incarcerated ex-producer received a test on Tuesday morning, though health officials are still waiting on the results for that. Regardless, the belief that what he has is the virus is strong enough that he's been put in isolation for a 72-hour period. If the results are what is expected (meaning: positive) then he'll be taken to the prison's hospital.

Existing health problems are said to be exacerbating the situation for Weinstein. He's considered to be in the high risk category due to the combination of his age, illness, and previous health issues.

Internet theories aside, he was taken to the hospital because of chest pains after he was sentenced at trial earlier in 2020. He also took a walker to court due to reported issues with his back, and has high blood pressure and diabetes.



Reps for Weinstein, who was senteneced to 23 years in prison on sexual assault charges, spoke on their concern for his well-being.

"It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis," they said. "We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

In that same statement they refused to confirm or deny whether his current illness is coronavirus-related.

Note that the disgraced movie mogul was previously rumored to have contracted COVID back in March, but that his illness at the time was never officially diagnosed. Reports say that he was able to overcome those symptoms, which included fever and a cough, and that he got out of quarantine after about three weeks.