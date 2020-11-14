'90s babies, rejoice!

Variety reports that a Darkwing Duck reboot is in the works over at Disney+.

Details are scarce, as the project appears to be in very early development, but sources told Variety that Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and James Weaver are set to executive produce the reboot. Point Grey Pictures' Alex McAtee will also join that lineup, serving as the lead for the company.

A writer has not yet been attached to the series, but an announcement is probably soon to come.

If you don't quite remember the premise of the show, it follows the adventures of Darkwing Duck, the titular character. While not solving crimes, the terror that flaps in the night spends his days as the mild-mannered Drake Mallard. The cartoon, created by Tad Stones, was on from 1991 to 1992 for three seasons. It's a spinoff of the extremely popular cartoon Ducktales, which recently had a highly successful reboot of its own.

You can catch the original Darkwing Duck on Disney+ right now.

Disney+ is working overtime to make sure great content lives on the platform. Pixar's Soul will appear on Disney+ on Christmas Day, instead of hitting theaters on November 20th. Marvel also recently announced the star of their Disney+ Moon Knight series, and the hype for WandaVision continues to grow.

The reaction to the news was, expectedly mixed. Some were excited at the prospect of the caped crusader's return, while others were less than enthused at the idea of another reboot.