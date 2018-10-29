Pixar's Soul will officially forego a theatrical release and go directly to Disney+ on Christmas Day. The animated film, featuring voice work from Jamie Foxx and Tiny Fey, was slated to hit theaters on November 20.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Company CEO, said, per Variety. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

Soul was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on June 19 before getting postponed to late November.

As the list of movies getting pushed back due to the pandemic grows, there was talk last month that Soul could be destined for Disney's streaming service. The question became if the film would follow in the footsteps of Mulan and become available exclusively for Disney+ subscribers with a $30 premier access fee, or take a page from Hamilton and Onward by launching on its given date without any added frills. Disney has chosen the latter.

Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner (Foxx), a middle school jazz teacher who finally gets his big break to perform onstage. While celebrating his accomplishment, Gardner gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body.

Gardner is transported to the "You Seminar" where he meets a soul called 22 (Fey), who tries to help him return his own soul back to his body on Earth before it's too late.