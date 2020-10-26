Oscar Isaac might be done with Star Wars for the time being, but Disney will be keeping him around for Marvel's new Disney+ series Moon Knight.

Deadline reports that Isaac is set to star as the titular character for the new show, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will be run by Jeremy Slater, who previously developed Netflix's comic book adaptation Umbrella Academy. Marvel and Disney just started a search for a director for the show, which joins the growing number of MCU-based shows coming to the streaming platform.

Moon Knight is a mercenary character with a number of alter egos, although the character's real name is Marc Spector. Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975, the multimillionaire character uses his health to fight the criminal underworld. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously indicated that Moon Knight will appear in future MCU films after the series introduces him, but this still marks the first live-action depiction of the character.

Other Marvel shows headed to Disney+ include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. The last three, like Moon Knight, are scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. There's also been reports that a series focused on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury was in development, with Kyle Bradstreet set to write the show.