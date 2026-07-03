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'Peppa Pig' Under Fire for Demanding Child Voice Actors Sign Over Their Rights to AI
Pop Culture

Hasbro’s 'Peppa Pig' AI Contracts Spark Fight Over Kids’ Voice Rights

Agents and parents say Hasbro’s AI contract language crosses a line. Inside the battle over who owns a child’s voice in a billion-dollar kids’ franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are Back with 'The Last Ronin' Video Game
Pop Culture

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' Video Game Goes Full Dystopian

Step into a darker TMNT universe as lone survivor Michelangelo hunts for revenge in PlatinumGames’ AAA adaptation of the hit Last Ronin comic saga.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Amazon MGM's Live-Action 'Voltron' Won't Be Going to Theaters
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill’s ‘Voltron’ Movie Is Skipping Theaters for Prime Video

From massive practical sets to a Prime Video debut, here’s why Amazon is keeping its big-budget ‘Voltron’ reboot out of theaters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
How 'Maul: Shadow Lord' Shut Down a Major 'Mandalorian & Grogu' Theory
Pop Culture

‘Maul: Shadow Lord’ Just Shut Down a Major ‘Mandalorian’ Fan Theory

Rook Kast’s reveal in 'Maul: Shadow Lord' raises new questions about the Armorer and Mandalorian lore.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Scene from Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters.' HUNTR/X with swords, wearing colorful outfits, pose dynamically against a neon-lit background.
Pop Culture

Netflix Greenlights 'KPop Demon Hunters' Sequel With Original Directors

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will helm the follow-up to the platform's most popular title.

Alex Ocho124 days ago
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'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Dead at 68
Pop Culture

'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Dead at 68

Scott Adams, known for the iconic comic strip 'Dilbert,' passed away after battling prostate cancer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Beloved 'Simpsons' Character Duffman Kicked Off Show 'Forever' After 30 Years
Pop Culture

‘The Simpsons’ Says Goodbye to Duffman ‘Forever’ After Nearly 30 Years

After nearly three decades in Springfield, the Duff Beer mascot is officially done on the long-running animated series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Meg Griffin and a giant chicken arguing in a dining room, with chicken-themed paintings on the walls.
Pop Culture

‘Family Guy’ Mainstay Ernie the Giant Chicken Killed by Meg Griffin

It seems Ernie won't return for Season 24 of the Fox show.

tara mahadevan285 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B in a sequined jersey. Right: Peppa Pig, a cartoon character, on a colorful background.
Music

Cardi B Is Seemingly Back Beefing With Peppa Pig After Mummy’s Pregnancy Announcement

The rapper's long-running feud with Peppa began in 2020 when her daughter Kulture copied the pig's puddle-stomping antics.

Alex Ocho506 days ago
The Weeknd performs on stage wearing a white outfit, including a vest, gloves, and a durag, holding a microphone
Music

The Weeknd Interviews 10-Year-Old AI Version of Himself, Tells Him ‘You Say Superpower a Lot'

Things got strange when The Weeknd used OpenAI to interview his younger self.

Jaelani Turner-Williams767 days ago
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Cartman injects himself next to text "The End of Obesity" and "May 24." Next, Sharon and Cartman stand together in a room
Pop Culture

South Park’s Cartman Loses Weight After Using Ozempic Injections in New Special

A special episode addressing the Ozempic craze will air on Paramount+ this month.

Alex Ocho787 days ago
Illustration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Raphael, in combat gear with two sai swords
Pop Culture

R-Rated 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: the Last Ronin' Live-Action Movie Is in Development

Paramount is continuing the success of last year's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' with an adult-geared iteration of the franchise.

Jaelani Turner-Williams828 days ago
Pop Culture

'Good Times' Actress Says Fans Are Disappointed With Netflix's Animated Reboot Because It’s 'Not Progressive'

BernNadette Stanis, who starred in the classic ‘70s sitcom, shared her thoughts on Netflix's new take on the show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams829 days ago
Three crystal-encrusted pendants featuring animated characters from The Fairly OddParents
Style

Luh Tyler Got Iced-Out Timmy Turner and Other 'Fairly OddParents' Characters From Icebox

The 18-year-old is paying tribute to the Nickelodeon cartoon in an expensive way.

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
This is an image of Nicki Minaj
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Will Lead 50 Cent-Produced Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’

Nicki Minaj will lead the cast of a new 50 Cent-produced Amazon Freevee animation project titled 'Lady Danger,' based on the Dark Horse Comics series.

Starr Savoy1193 days ago
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Screenshot of Sharki B (Cardi B) in 'Baby Shark’s Big Show.'
Pop Culture

Cardi B and Offset Will Guest Star on Upcoming Episode of Nickelodeon’s 'Baby Shark’s Big Show'

Nickelodeon announced that Cardi B, along with husband Offset and daughter Kulture, will make a guest appearance on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'

Jose Martinez1577 days ago
Futurama Worlds of Tomorrow Event in Hollywood at Avalon.
Pop Culture

'Futurama' Revived With 20 New Episodes Set to Arrive on Hulu

The animated sci-fi series 'Futurama' is getting revived at Hulu. The show, which debuted on Fox and then moved to Comedy Central, ran for seven seasons.

Abel Shifferaw1620 days ago

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