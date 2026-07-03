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After 25 seasons, the beloved children’s TV series 'Arthur' aired its final episode, which takes a look at what became of the characters 20 years later.Jose Martinez
Life
Latest Viral Karen Filmed Complaining About Black Neighbor’s Flag Featuring Tigger From ‘Winnie the Pooh’
“I’m just telling you, I don’t like it. And we have rules,” a white woman told her Black neighbor of a flag featuring Tigger from 'Winnie the Pooh.'Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Gives Lola Bunny a Less 'Sexualized' Look and People Have Thoughts
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' director Malcolm D. Lee said he changed Lola's look to better "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."Joshua Espinoza
From Spongebob’s 'Ight Imma Head Out’ to Mr. Krabs' blur meme, here are the best 'Spongebob Squarepants' memes of all time.Mallorie List