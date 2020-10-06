In advance of the debut of Netflix’s biographical drama Selena: The Series, the streaming platform has released the show’s official trailer.

Netflix announced the premiere date, Dec. 4, on its Latinx Twitter account Con Todo. Christian Serratos is set to star as Selena Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother AB. Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. fill out the cast.

In the black and white clip, we see Selena performing at a show as a voiceover from her father says, “Do you trust your father? If you keep practicing, pretty soon, it's all gonna pay off. Just watch.” The video fast forwards to the future, and he says, “When I see you on that stage, I still see the six-year-old girl singing in our background.”

The coming-of-age tale focuses on Selena as she pursues her dreams and navigates fame, family, and music. The trailer also shows us a glimpse of Selena’s outfits and vocals from her song “Como La Flora.”

In 1995, Selena was sadly murdered at the age of 23 by her friend and the former president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Serratos’ role follows Jennifer Lopez’s famous portrayal of the singer in the 1997 film Selena.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Selena at the top.