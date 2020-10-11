Pete Davidson has made it known in the past that he's a fan of the Harry Potter series, but it would appear he's not exactly a fan of creator J.K. Rowling.

On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Bill Burr, Davidson addressed Rowling's hurtful comments regarding the transgender community. The British author has focused a lot of her energy over the past 12 months on discussing transgender women, attempting to convince her fans that trans rights impede upon the rights of cisgender women. Davidson, who has a Harry Potter tattoo despite never reading the books, is not happy about her behavior.

Caling her comments "very disappointing" during the Weekend Update segment, Davidson said, "I got a Harry Potter tattoo years ago, 'cause I'm not psychic... I didn't know J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson on us." When asked how he felt when he first heard what Rowling had said, he replied that it "really hurt" because he has "a close connection" to the movies, and he thinks he looks like Dobby the House Elf if he rapped on TikTok.

"I long for a few years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally," he continued. "What’s wrong with her? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She's a national treasure!"

Earlier this year, Rowling announced her attentions to return a 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award after the president of the organization called her tweets transphobic. She denied that she had made transphobic comments in an extensive statement, which then goes on to reiterate her belief that trans women aren't women. Despite all the criticism, she invited more ire upon releasing a book featuring a cisgender male serial killer who dresses as a woman to kill his victims.

Watch Pete Davidson address Rowling above.