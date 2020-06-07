J.K. Rowling has found herself in hot water for yet again doing something that makes her look transphobic.

The Harry Potter author made a highly questionable tweet on Saturday in response to an opinion editorial article discussing a "more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

"‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people," Rowling quote-tweeted in response to the article. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

This also wasn't the first time that Rowling has made transphobic comments, back in 2019 she was also criticized for supporting a woman who had been fired for having transphobic tweets.

Rowling's most recent tweets didn't end there though, as she would go on to try and defend her previous tweet and stance.

This was also while she attempted to respond to others who were criticizing her for the original transphobic tweet.

Despite her attempts of explaining herself, Rowling still received heavy backlash for her comments, some of which coming from trans pop singer Kim Petras as well.