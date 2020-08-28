Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has done a lot to divide her fanbase with her controversial comments on trans women and men as of late. Even the cast of the film series based on her books have turned their back on her, with Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe apologizing for Rowling's comments. Now Deadline reports that Rowling has returned a 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award after the president of the organization called her tweets transphobic.

In an extensive statement on her website, Rowling revealed her intentions to return the honor while denying accusations she had made transphobic comments. Despite denying her transphobia, she essentially goes on to reiterate her belief that trans women aren't women. She wrote that there is allegedly a "growing number" of "experts and "whisteblowers," despite using only one dubious source in the article, that have expressed concern "about the huge rise in the numbers of girls wanting to transition." God forbid someone feel comfortable in their own body, apparently.

"Over the course of June 2020—LGBTQ Pride Month—and much to my dismay, J.K. Rowling posted deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements," wrote the group's president Kerry Kennedy recently. "On June 6, she tweeted an article headlined 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.' She wrote glibly and dismissively about transgender identity: ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud.'"

Kennedy stressed in her response to Rowling's comments that "the science is clear and conclusive: Sex is not binary." Kennedy proceeded to call Rowling's comments "attacks upon the transgender community," and that her beliefs are contradictory to that of the "beliefs and values of RFK Human rights."

The honor that Rowling received last year was a Ripple of Hope Award, which celebrates those in business, entertainment, and activism who "have demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robery Kennedy's passion for equality." Rowling wrote that she "absolute refute[s] the accusation that I have trans people or wish them ill," but ultimately indicated she believes trans rights, which she called "radical," conflict with the rights of women.