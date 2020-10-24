Kanye West failed to secure Jennifer Aniston's presidential endorsement.

On Friday afternoon, the Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram to announce she has joined the 50 million-plus Americans who have opted for early voting. She posted a photo of herself dropping off her ballot and included a lengthy caption about the importance of voting in the 2020 election.

Aniston revealed she had cast her ballot for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris before sending a message to potential "Birthday Party" voters: "It's not funny to vote for Kanye," she wrote. "I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Aniston also explained why she chose to support the Democratic ticket in this year's election, highlighting the country's current division and the dangers President Donald Trump poses to America.

"... Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," she wrote. "I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now ... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

Since announcing his presidential bid on the Fourth of July, Kanye has struggled to establish himself as a viable option. His largely self-funded campaign has failed to gain ballot access in the vast majority of states, having only qualified for a dozen: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont. He is now calling on Americans to vote for him as a write-in candidate.