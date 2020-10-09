As HBO Max continues to bolster its offerings, the streaming service has confirmed that a show based on DC's Green Lantern is on the way.

Based on the comic book series and character of the same name, the show was initially revealed to be in development last year. Variety reports that the show is officially a go with an order of 10 one-hour episodes. Details regarding the plot are currently under wraps, but the show will reportedly feature multiple Lanterns, including Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Guy Gardner, and Alan Scott. Of particular note, Scott will supposedly remain true to the comics and will not shy away from his identity as a gay man.

Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim are attached to co-write and executive produce, with Grahame-Smith serving as the showrunner. Berlanti Productions will produce the debut season of the show with Warner Bros. Television.

Grahame-Smith has accumulated an interesting resume over the past decade or so, working on everything from The Lego Batman Movie to It and It Chapter Two. Guggenheim, meanwhile, has worked on multiple DC projects in the past already, across both film and TV. He co-created the CW's Arrow, and he also co-wrote 2011's Green Lantern film, which starred Ryan Reynolds.

The 2011 film received criticism from film critics and fans alike, and Reynolds himself has openly derided the film. Grossing just $219.9 million on a hefty $200 million budget, the box office failure of the movie pretty much killed hope fans had to see the character make it to the screen again.