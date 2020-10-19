On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Netflix will be released the third season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, an interview series from the former late-night king that attempts to give a fuller picture of each subject being interviewed. This season's guests include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle, who is possibly one of the more fascinating guests to be announced since we simply don't get to hear from him in this capacity very often.

The title for Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, 8:46, has become a symbol for many in the death of George Floyd. It only made sense that Letterman would bring up the conversation surrounding Floyd and how it encapsulates the larger conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement. Letterman remarked how John Lewis, who after being beaten by a police officer dedicated his career (and life) to the advancement of civil rights, died during the same summer that the murder of George Floyd helped sparked a renewed drive for the rights of all. Chappelle, who always picks up on these things, spoke freely.

"What a tragic footnote to a tragic culture," Chappell began. "This is a lot to unpack. Nights like this are important. Just talking about it. We're countrymen, all of us. We live in America. It's weird now, because this game of 'who suffered more,' everyone keeps getting the ball. They act like everyone's suffering is mutually exclusive from everyone else's, and you and I both know that this is far from the case."

"It's a thing, and I'm troubled about the volume of it" Chappelle continued. "It doesn't sound like something that's settling or hurtling towards an easy resolution." When Letterman asks about if this moment in time could predict "real change," Chappelle makes it clear that he's "not making any predictions. I'm very hopeful, yes, that there will be real change, and just traditionally, just from my experience, change is never like a comfortable proposition. It's uncomfortable before it's comfortable again."

You can check out the full exclusive clip from their interview up above, and check out the full interview when Season 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, exclusively on Netflix.