To say comedian Amber Ruffin is confused by rappers supporting President Trump would be an understatement.

On Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ruffin admitted that she didn't want to comment on rappers like 50 Cent and Waka Flocka Flame supporting the president because her comments would "go off the rails." But, she threw caution to the wind and proceeded anyway.

"What is wrong with you? Why in the butt would you be like, ‘I want a seat at the table to share my ideas,’ when you haven’t been doing the work?" Ruffin said. "You can’t just be like, ‘It’s my turn to play politics now. We take turns.’ No! You do not get a turn. This is not an all skate. You cannot just be like, ’I’ll help create policies for my community.’ People are already doing that and have been doing it for years."

Ruffin then pushed Black musicians that want to make a political change to talk to other Black people who have been working in this sphere for years before jumping into the deep end.

"Don’t just bust into the cockpit of a plane talking about, ‘What if we flew the plane upside down?’ This is not where your experience lies," Ruffin said before explaining that Trump isn't interested in getting tips on how to spit bars.

"Look, if you want to be like, ‘This man gives me tax cuts and I worked hard for this money, and it’s more important to me than your education, quality of life, health insurance, blah, blah, blah ... ’ Fine," the host of The Amber Ruffin Show said. "I have no problem with evil people being evil, but don’t try to fucking dupe me with your greedy ass."