Chris Rock addressed Donald Trump during his opening monologue tonight for the inaugural episode of season 46 of Saturday Night Live. The show also featured a performance from Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest.

During the monologue, Rock walked on stage with a mask, but immediately took it off to deliver his monologue. He started by addressing the elephant in the room, which was Trump getting COVID and is currently in the hospital. “My heart goes out to COVID,” Rock said.

He later talked about having plans before COVID, "renegotiations" he is seeing couples going through, the government, voting, and more.

This is the third time Chris Rock has hosted the iconic late-night comedy sketch show, the first being in 1996, and then again in 2014. He was also a part of the cast in the early 90s, making cameo returns sparingly through the years that followed. The last time Rock hosted, Prince was the special guest performer.

Prior to the episode airing, the cast went through a very COVID-friendly read through at a six-foot distance from one another, masks on of course. The last live episode of the show aired in March before production had to be paused due to COVID-19. Three more episodes aired later on with all sketches being from home.