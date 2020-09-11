Pro wrestler Stevie Lee, who went by "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" in the ring, and had acting credits in Jackass 3D, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and the 2010 Spike TV reality series Half-Pint Brawlers, among others, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning at his home. He was 54-years-old.

The news was reported in a GoFundMe page that was seeking donations for funeral and burial costs.

"Puppet has put smiles on people's faces across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle," a posting on the fundraising site read. "He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible."

Lee's full name was Stevie Lee Richardson. He started wrestling on camera in 2002 via the pay-per-view series NWA: Total Nonstop Action, according to Deadline. He ended up creating the Half-Pint Brawlers organization, which hooked up with Spike TV in 2010 for the aforementioned reality show.

In addition to those appearances, he could also be seen in Jackass 3D (as himself), Sam Raimi's Oz The Great and Powerful (where he was cast as a Munchkin), and in an episode of FX's American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Peers and costars sent their condolences to Lee amid the news of his passing: