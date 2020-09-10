The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films.

"Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari," Sanford Panitch, president of the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning."

One such project that Panitch could be hinting at is an untitled action thriller written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Foxx will star in a leading role.

Foxx has a string of projects lined up, many outside of Sony Pictures. The 52–year-old actor will lend his voice for the Disney and Pixar film Soul, which is slated to hit theaters on November 20. Foxx will reunite with Netflix following the release of Project Power last month for They Cloned Tyrone, starring Teyonah Parris and John Boyega.

Foxx will also be starring in and producing the Netflix comedy series titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, based on his relationship with his daughter Corinne. David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite will be part of the cast.

Foxx is also working to significantly bulk up to portray Mike Tyson in a biopic that he has been working to get off the ground for over a decade.