Though some (with some being left intentionally vague here because I can't think of anyone specifically...) may try to shame those of us who laugh at farts, here's a prank anecdote that should make you feel a little less insecure about the fact that you still, after all these years, laugh at noises coming out of asses.

On a new episode of the Ganster Goddess Broad-cast—which is one of multiple rewatch broadcasts led by people who have worked on The Sopranos—Lorraine Bracco (who portrayed Dr. Jennifer Melfi on the show) remembered the time in which she attempted to trick James Gandolfini by pretending to pass gas several times while filming a scene. She said as much to hosts Drea de Matteo and Chris Kushner.

To try and pull this off, she joined with a crew member who worked on set design. What Bracco did, you see, is tape a fart machine underneath her chair and then pretend like she wasn't feeling well.

“I said to Jimmy, ‘Listen, I don’t feel good, I don’t know what I ate, I’m sweating,'” Bracco recalled. “So I set it up — my stomach is killing me, the whole thing. Then with Marchetti, I would [clench up], and he would press the button.”

For those wondering if they missed a setup about who Marchetti is the answer is...no, I forgot to put it in. But de Matteo (who was on the show too) clarified things during the podcast.

"Marchetti, just for everybody who doesn't know who we're talking about, he was our main prop guy. Or he was set design," she said. "I don't remember, but he was the funniest person that ever lived and he ended up being on the show and he ended up becoming one of Jim's really close friends."

Growing suspicious, Gandolfini attempted to uncover the ruse. But because of expert placement of said fart machine (see: under the chair, not under a cushion on the chair) James was left stumped.

"So Jimmy finally said, ‘You’re fucking around with me,’ and he grabs me and he takes my chair and he lifts up the cushion — but there’s nothing there!” she added.

Good stuff. Feel free to follow the lead and also use this on your co-workers and, if that doesn't go over well, then maybe try HR or your boss.