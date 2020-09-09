The new Dune, which is quite clearly going to rule, now has a trailer.

The latest take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel boasts a preposterously stacked cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, and more. Fellow Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 enthusiasts also have much to celebrate, as this particular Dune adaptation counts none other than Denis Villeneuve as director and co-writer. And in another sign that—as stated above—we can most certainly expect this movie to absolutely rule, Villeneuve chose to shoot on location in Hungary and Jordan, thus resulting in the undeniably compelling production stills we’ve seen making the rounds in recent months.

The cast partook in a hype session on Twitter hosted by Stephen Colbert:

Of course, Villeneuve’s Dune—which will cover the first half of Herbert’s seminal tale—isn’t the first time audiences have been treated to an adaptation. In 1984, the eventual Twin Peaks duo of David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan linked up for a Sting-featuring take that has grown to become a bit of a cult classic in the years since it hit theaters. Multiple versions of Lynch’s Dune remain in circulation, though the celebrated auteur isn’t exactly keen on offering much insight into the process behind the film that was widely considered an expensive misfire upon its initial release.

Though the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic still has a chance at ruining this for all of us, the current release date for Villeneuve’s Dune is Dec. 18. Until then, feel free to dissect the first trailer up top.