The New Mutants has earned $7 million at the weekend box office during its debut weekend.

The Marvel film did exceptionally well, given that only 62 percent of the nation’s theaters are open with auditorium capacity limited to 25 to 50 percent, Deadline reports. The movie brought in 66 percent men and 34 percent women, with 61 percent of the audience being 18 to 34, the demographics that Disney anticipated once cinemas reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mutants also drew 14 percent under 18 years old and 60 percent over 25.

Competing with Tenet in 10 markets at the international box office, including France and Spain, New Mutants garnered $2.9 million, putting its global opening weekend haul to almost $10 million. In the U.S., New Mutants grossed $3.1 million on its first day, the biggest Friday since theaters shuttered in mid-March. Even while cinemas in eight states still remain closed, including big markets like New York City and Los Angeles, the Marvel movie was slated for a $7 to $8 million debut.

It may be surprising that Disney is pushing New Mutants rather than the $200 million Mulan, which is set to release via Disney+ on Sept. 4. However, as Deadline points out, in order for the studio to cash out on such a big title, it would need to have a huge opening weekend—and there would be competition with Tenet releasing next weekend in the U.S., which will likely dominate most screens during the fall.

New Mutants’ low production cost of $67 million is a safe way for Disney to get back into the game, while also catering to the 18 to 34 demographic, which has shown an interest in going to the movies during the pandemic.