Nickelodeon is reportedly ready to continue cashing in on its intent to spin several series off of SpongeBob by putting together a new Patrick Star-based show called, ah, The Patrick Star Show.

Deadline writer Nellie Andreeva says inside info (also echoed at Variety) indicates deals are being finalized, and that the voice of Patrick, Bill Fagerbakke, will continue in that same role. Similarly, the creative team behind SpongeBob SquarePants proper will also be responsible for the new series.

The same report states that voiceover recordings have already begun, and a 13-episode order is expected to become official at some point in the near future.

The concept is said to be similar in nature to The Larry Sanders Show or (more recently) IFC's Comedy Bang Bang! in that Patrick will be the host of a late night show. The series, as one might expect given the title, will also revolve around "Patrick and his family."

Deadline adds that cast members of SpongeBob are expected to pop in on occassion, but that the show will be largely composed of new characters voiced by a new cast.

Last year Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins said the network would be putting together spinoff series for SpongeBob characters. The first concrete example was announced in early 2020 when a CG-animated prequel series named Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (which also got an order for 13 episodes) got green-lit. It was announced a few months later that that series would be streamed on CBS All Access. That should begin airing in 2021.

This newest development comes as Nickelodeon has already announced several animated projects, including Real Pigeons Fight Crime (executive produced by James Corden) and Middlemore Post, which is being created by former SpongeBob team member John Trabbic III.