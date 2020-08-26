A movie about the Martin Shkreli and Wu-Tang Clan saga is officially coming to Netflix.

According to Collider, The RZA and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment are set to produce a film about Shkreli's purchase of the lone copy of Wu-Tang's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album. As you might have guessed, the film shares a title with the mythical album. Brittany Runs a Marathon director Paul Downs Colaizzo is expected to direct the film, while the sript was written by American Sole screenwriter, Ian Edelman.

Back in 2014, Shkreli, who made his by jacking up the price of AIDS medication, bought the lone copy of the album at an auction for $2 million. To this day, it remains the only copy that exists. In fact, the album cannot be commercially produced until 88 years from the sale date.

Not only did this cause tension within the group since all the members of the Clan were not aware of the stipulations surrounding the album, but the project also took on a life of its own due to Shkreli's legal issues. Shortly after buying the album, Shrkeli was arrested by Federal authorities for securities fraud and in 2017, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. A federal court seized the album in 2018, so unfortunately, that means we're unlikely to hear any actual music from the album itself.

No release date has been set for Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, but this is definitely one to circle.