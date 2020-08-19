Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are linking up for a new dramatic comedy from STXfilms, the same distributor behind the wildly successful Hustlers.

The story of American Sole, as explained in a Deadline report published Wednesday afternoon, is told from an angle not unlike Hustlers in that it approaches its characters' attainment of financial security while acutely acknowledging how—for the everyday person—the cards are often more stacked against you than you even realize.

"American Sole is a story about the highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market," NBA star Chris Paul, who is producing the movie in collaboration with Kevin Hart, said in a statement. "With my own personal passion for sneakers and the culture that drives it, I'm excited to be a part of telling this entertaining story."

Davidson and Jackson will play two twentysomethings who aim to crawl out of school-caused debt by getting in on the world of aftermarket sneaker sales. As they run out of funds, however, the ship steers into disaster with the arrival of a less-than-legit investor.

American Sole is penned and directed by How to Make It in America's Ian Edelman, with Stadium Goods aboard the project in a consulting producer capacity.

Pete Davidson is fresh off bagging rave reviews for Big Time Adolescence and The King of Staten Island, the latter of which is a highly rewatchable semi-autobiographical dramatic comedy directed by Judd Apatow.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. appeared in last year's Walter McMillian-focused biographical drama Just Mercy alongside Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, as well as starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He will also star in the forthcoming Apple TV+ original series Swagger! and the Quibi comedy The Now featuring Dave Franco, Bill Murray, and more.