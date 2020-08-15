As if 2020 couldn't get more surreal, Marge Simpson has ventured into politics, and she's actually making sense.

On Friday, The Simpsons' social media accounts sent out a video of Marge responding to comments made by President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jenna Ellis.

"I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me? Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment," Marge said in the video.

On Wednesday, Ellis tweeted out that the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris "sounds like Marge Simpson."

Her remarks were accompanied by a tweet from Trump claiming that the "‘suburban housewife’ will be voting" for him.

As an animated depiction of the average suburban housewife, Marge felt like attacking women with meritless insults doesn't make Trump's camp inviting to a demographic he feels is in the palm of his hand.

"If that is so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I am starting to feel a little disrespected," Marge continues in the video. "I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I am pissed off, but I am afraid they would bleep it."