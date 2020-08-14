Welcome to Couch Review, a new review series from Complex's Pop Culture team. It's simple: we sit on the couch, check out something new, and then write about it. "So, a review," you're saying? Basically. Grab a seat and tune in.

In his first Netflix stand-up special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, Saturday Night Live veteran Rob Schneider takes the stage and…well, he definitely talks a lot. The actor’s 45-minute special feels more like four hours. It is a chore to get through. There is nothing memorable here, and you’re left to wonder: Does Netflix know it isn’t 1997 anymore?

If you were alive between 1995-2004, you may remember that Rob Schenider was EVERYWHERE. Whether it was The Waterboy, Deuce Bigalow, The Animal, Big Daddy, or countless other films, Schneider was known for his irreverent, albeit moronic, comic skills. Asian Momma, Mexican Kids feels like one of those Schneider roles, extended to a full 45-minute set. He literally says “you can do it” 15 seconds into the special. Schneider offers nothing new here, and you wonder if he’s banking on nostalgia instead of his own comedic abilities in the special. Fans of his earlier work may be fine with it, but those expecting anything other than tired accents, worn-out bits about marriage and family, and hacky jokes about Chinese food will be sorely disappointed.

Asian Momma, Mexican Kids doesn’t feel rehearsed. You don’t get the notion that Schneider actually worked on his jokes, honing them night after night in clubs. Instead, you get the notion that Rob went full stream-of-consciousness. The audience even seems bored and listless at times listening to Schneider’s incoherent ramblings. One particularly insulting part of the special is when Schneider does his bits to piano accompaniment, a tactic done better by much superior comedians like Bo Burnham and Rory Scovel. When Rory and Bo do it, it feels natural and is humorous.

Rob’s special ends with a duet with his daughter, popstar Elle King. This may seem like a sweet gesture. (Schneider even admits he is no longer known as “Rob Schneider” and is now known as “Elle King’s dad,” a rare moment of self-awareness). However, it is tonally inconsistent. It makes absolutely no sense for Rob to end the special on this duet. He is outshined by his daughter, someone people actually care about in 2020.

If you have 45 minutes to kill, then by all means check out Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. However, if you have significantly less time to kill, I’d suggest doing or watching literally anything else.