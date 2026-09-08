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Kevin Hall

Joined February 2020 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Cocaine Bear Interview

Unpacking the Animals on Drugs Science in ‘Cocaine Bear’ With a Neuroscientist

A neuroscientist-turned-comedian shares his insight and experience with administering drugs to animals and what they could potentially do to an actual bear.

Kevin Hall1302 days ago
Hillbilly Elegy

Couch Review: 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy,' starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, misses the mark.

Kevin Hall2115 days ago
His House

Netflix's 'Hill House' Isn't Your Typical Haunted House Story

Netflix's 'His House' isn’t your typical haunted house story.

Kevin Hall2145 days ago
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Everything's Not Fine

Sarah Cooper's Netflix special 'Everything’s Fine' is a convoluted train wreck of a show featuring random bits that offer no value whatsoever.

Kevin Hall2151 days ago
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Couch Review: 'The Cabin with Bert Kreischer'

Comedian Bert Kreischer took the the wilderness for Netflix's new series 'The Cabin with Bert Kreischer'. But is the motivation for this series cap?

Kevin Hall2164 days ago
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Vampires vs The Bronx

Couch Review: 'Vampires Vs. The Bronx'

Netflix's latest horror flick is the hilariously-relevant 'Vampires vs. The Bronx,' which finds vampires and gentrification trying to take out The Bronx.

Kevin Hall2173 days ago
Enola Holmes

Couch Review: 'Enola Holmes'

Millie Bobby Brown finally gets to use her British accent in what could be the beginning of a new Sherlock Holmes-based franchise for Netflix.

Kevin Hall2179 days ago
Couch Review: 'The Devil All the Time'

Couch Review: 'The Devil All the Time'

Netflix's star-studded 'The Devil All The Time' is unforgiving, violent, and a hell of a ride.

Kevin Hall2192 days ago
Beth Stelling: Couch Daddy | Jaws

Couch Review: 'Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy', 'Jaws'

On this week's Couch Review, we caught a new stand-up special on HBO Max and took a trip to the drive-in.

Kevin Hall2218 days ago
Couch Review: Rob Schneider 'Asian Momma, Mexian Kids'

Couch Review: Rob Schneider's Netflix Stand-Up Special, 'Asian Momma, Mexican Kids'

We sat on our couch and watched Rob Schneider's new Netflix special, 'Asian Momma, Mexican Kids', so you don't have to.

Kevin Hall2225 days ago
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Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning, 'I'll Be Gone In The Dark'

From Sam Jay's new Netflix stand-up special to the amazing HBO docuseries 'I'll Be Gone In The Dark', here are the best things we watched this week.

Kevin Hall2232 days ago
'Dark', 'Eric Andre: Legalize Everything'

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: Eric Andre's 'Legalize Everything', 'Dark' Season 3

From Eric Andre's latest stand-up to the third season of 'Dark', here are the best TV shows and movies we've watched (read: streamed) this week.

Kevin Hall2267 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Hunters', 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire', and More

From Al Pacino's first TV series to the acclaimed 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire', here are the best movies and TV shows we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Kevin Hall2400 days ago

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