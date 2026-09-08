Kevin Hall
Latest Stories
Unpacking the Animals on Drugs Science in ‘Cocaine Bear’ With a Neuroscientist
A neuroscientist-turned-comedian shares his insight and experience with administering drugs to animals and what they could potentially do to an actual bear.
Couch Review: 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy,' starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, misses the mark.
Netflix's 'Hill House' Isn't Your Typical Haunted House Story
Netflix's 'His House' isn’t your typical haunted house story.
Everything's Not Fine
Sarah Cooper's Netflix special 'Everything’s Fine' is a convoluted train wreck of a show featuring random bits that offer no value whatsoever.
Couch Review: 'The Cabin with Bert Kreischer'
Comedian Bert Kreischer took the the wilderness for Netflix's new series 'The Cabin with Bert Kreischer'. But is the motivation for this series cap?
Couch Review: 'Vampires Vs. The Bronx'
Netflix's latest horror flick is the hilariously-relevant 'Vampires vs. The Bronx,' which finds vampires and gentrification trying to take out The Bronx.
Couch Review: 'Enola Holmes'
Millie Bobby Brown finally gets to use her British accent in what could be the beginning of a new Sherlock Holmes-based franchise for Netflix.
Couch Review: 'The Devil All the Time'
Netflix's star-studded 'The Devil All The Time' is unforgiving, violent, and a hell of a ride.
Couch Review: 'Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy', 'Jaws'
On this week's Couch Review, we caught a new stand-up special on HBO Max and took a trip to the drive-in.
Couch Review: Rob Schneider's Netflix Stand-Up Special, 'Asian Momma, Mexican Kids'
We sat on our couch and watched Rob Schneider's new Netflix special, 'Asian Momma, Mexican Kids', so you don't have to.
The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning, 'I'll Be Gone In The Dark'
From Sam Jay's new Netflix stand-up special to the amazing HBO docuseries 'I'll Be Gone In The Dark', here are the best things we watched this week.
The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: Eric Andre's 'Legalize Everything', 'Dark' Season 3
From Eric Andre's latest stand-up to the third season of 'Dark', here are the best TV shows and movies we've watched (read: streamed) this week.
The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Hunters', 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire', and More
From Al Pacino's first TV series to the acclaimed 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire', here are the best movies and TV shows we watched (read: streamed) this week.