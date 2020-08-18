In what may be a comforting sign for movie fans, and especially out-of-work actors, Sony's Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello in the title role will reportedly start shooting again after initially shutting down production due to COVID-19.

Deadline reports that the film, directed by Kay Cannon, will once again resume filming, starting with low-level shooting outside of London, as those working on the movie feel like things are structured well enough that they're comfortable picking up where things left off. Shooting will begin later this week, and will stretch through the end of September.

Actors returning to the set include Cabello, Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

Deadline also reports that enhanced safety procedures are in place that will allow for extensive testing to be conducted through the movie's completion. Some of these now-familiar procedures will include: social distancing, contact tracing, "thorough daily disinfection," and adherence to rules put in place by the locals.

Actors/crew are said to be lodged up in separate apartments, and rehearsals have been conducted with that same group donning masks until actual filming is set to take place.

Luckily enough for those putting together the film, the scenes involving big crowds are said to have wrapped prior to COVID shutting things down. What's still left is mainly exterior scenes taking place in "several towns and castles." Production has gone on despite separate departments not intermingling, and also with less crew members around for filming. Not to be overlooked, the buffet has also been nixed in favor of individually distributed food that's already been wrapped/boxed up.

This, of course, sounds like a massive pain in the ass, but has been deemed necessary to get the movie biz up and running again.

Other major productions that have either resumed or begun shooting include: Marvel's Shang-Chi, Sony's Uncharted, Warner Bros' Matrix 4, Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion, and the sequels for Avatar.

Cinderella is currently shooting for a release date of February 5, 2021. You can decide if that's realistic. It's a re-imagining of Cinderella (which may comes as a shock) and, in addition to Cabello and those mentioned above, the cast will also include: Billy Porter, James Corden, and John Mulaney.