Following the success of the first season, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for The Umbrella Academy's highly-anticipated second season. Picking up almost immediately where the first season left off, the Hargreeves siblings escape the apocalypse using time travel but end up bringing the world-ending event with them to the '60s.

We also see the return of major characters who are sent to different time periods, and a tease of how they plan to reunite. They'll also have to adjust to the differences between 2019 and the '60s.

The trailer doesn't reveal what is causing the apocalypse in the new timeline, or how they can stop it, but it does show one of the new threats our heroes will be facing., with three assassins trailing them this time around. We also hear a new song from Gerard Way, the My Chemical Romance frontman who created the series. called "Here Comes the End."

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot," Way said in a statement. "By the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is scheduled to hit Netflix on July 31. Watch the trailer above.