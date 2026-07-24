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Elliot Page Talks Importance of Using Platform to Help Others in First Interview Since Coming Out as Trans
Elliot Page came out as transgender last December. According to Page, he now wants to use his privilege and platform to help others who are less fortunate.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner to Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage
Elliot Page and Emma Portner announced their surprise wedding back in 2018. According to their joint statement on Tuesday, the couple separated last year.
Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Giving 'Greatest Gift' of Love and Support After Coming Out as Trans
Earlier this month, the 'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' star shared a letter in which he also highlighted troubling stats on violence against trans people.
2020's Top Trending Google Searches Include Coronavirus, "WAP," Travis Scott, Joe Biden, and More
To say this year has been a traumatic one is an understatement. Our collective pain is seen all across the 2020 edition of Google's annual deep-dive.
Elliot Page Pens Open Letter Announcing He Is Transgender: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Writing This'
The celebrated 'Umbrella Academy' and 'Juno' star shared a lengthy letter to fans on Tuesday, calling this moment on his journey one of "fragile" joy.
'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed by Netflix for Third Season
According to reports, Netflix has renewed 'The Umbrella Academy' for a third season, with production set to begin for that season in February 2021.
Welcome Back to Another Year at ‘The Umbrella Academy’
To celebrate season two of 'The Umbrella Academy,' seven artists reimagine Sir Reginald Hargreeves’ super-powered children, numbers One through Seven.
Netflix Debuts Trailer For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2
Following the success of the first season, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for 'The Umbrella Academy's' highly-anticipated second season.
Mary J. Blige Named as Lifetime Achievement Honoree at 2019 BET Awards
The recent 'Umbrella Academy' star and prolific musician's extended career makes her a perfect fit for the award.
Mary J. Blige Will Play a Psychotic Hitwoman in New Netflix Series
The upcoming Netflix show is based on Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance's comic book series of the same name,