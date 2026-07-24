The Umbrella Academy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

elliot
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Talks Importance of Using Platform to Help Others in First Interview Since Coming Out as Trans

Elliot Page came out as transgender last December. According to Page, he now wants to use his privilege and platform to help others who are less fortunate.

Trace William Cowen1963 days ago
elliot
Pop Culture

Elliot Page and Emma Portner to Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Elliot Page and Emma Portner announced their surprise wedding back in 2018. According to their joint statement on Tuesday, the couple separated last year.

Trace William Cowen2011 days ago
ep
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Giving 'Greatest Gift' of Love and Support After Coming Out as Trans

Earlier this month, the 'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' star shared a letter in which he also highlighted troubling stats on violence against trans people.

Trace William Cowen2047 days ago
goog
Life

2020's Top Trending Google Searches Include Coronavirus, "WAP," Travis Scott, Joe Biden, and More

To say this year has been a traumatic one is an understatement. Our collective pain is seen all across the 2020 edition of Google's annual deep-dive.

Trace William Cowen2060 days ago
ellen page
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Pens Open Letter Announcing He Is Transgender: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Writing This'

The celebrated 'Umbrella Academy' and 'Juno' star shared a lengthy letter to fans on Tuesday, calling this moment on his journey one of "fragile" joy.

Trace William Cowen2067 days ago
Advertisement
'The Umbrella Academy' cast does a Q&A.
Pop Culture

'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed by Netflix for Third Season

According to reports, Netflix has renewed 'The Umbrella Academy' for a third season, with production set to begin for that season in February 2021.

Gavin Evans2088 days ago
Umbrella Academy Season 2 Lead Image
Pop Culture

Welcome Back to Another Year at ‘The Umbrella Academy’

To celebrate season two of 'The Umbrella Academy,' seven artists reimagine Sir Reginald Hargreeves’ super-powered children, numbers One through Seven.

Amber McKynzie2191 days ago
Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer
Pop Culture

Netflix Debuts Trailer For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2

Following the success of the first season, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for 'The Umbrella Academy's' highly-anticipated second season.

Joe Price2213 days ago
mary
Music

Mary J. Blige Named as Lifetime Achievement Honoree at 2019 BET Awards

The recent 'Umbrella Academy' star and prolific musician's extended career makes her a perfect fit for the award.

Trace William Cowen2605 days ago
Mary J. Blige
Pop Culture

Mary J. Blige Will Play a Psychotic Hitwoman in New Netflix Series

The upcoming Netflix show is based on Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance's comic book series of the same name,

Joe Price3090 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App