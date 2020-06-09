Legendary talk show host, actor, and entertainer, Regis Philbin, passed away at the age of 88.

Philbin's family released a statement confirming the star's death on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," Philbin's family said in a statement to People Magazine. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin spent more than 40 years in show business. After serving a stint in the Navy, embarked on a career as a writer. He got his first shot in front of the camera 1961 when he was given his own local talk show in San Diego. He then partnered with Joey Bishop on The Joey Bishop Show.

After hosting several radio shows, Philbin was tapped to co-host The Morning Show in New York City in 1983. This would transform into Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. Because of the success of this award-winning daytime show, Philbin earned roles as the host of the game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Million Dollar Password, and the first season of America's Got Talent.

Although his cause of death has not been revealed, Philbin has struggled with his health throughout his career. In 1993, he had angioplasty artery surgery as well as triple bypass surgery in 2007. In 2009, he announced that he had to have a hip replacement.

Philbin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin, and their daughters, J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin. He also has a daughter, Amy Philbin, from his previous marriage to Catherine Faylen. He's preceded in death by his son, Daniel Philbin, who passed in 2014.

Following the news of his death, several entertainers took to social media where they eulogized Philbin.