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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart’s Entertainment Company Reportedly Downsizes Amid Internal ‘Chaos’

The Hart-founded entertainment company was once valued at $650 million.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
A UNITREE booth displaying a humanoid robot and a person on a screen. The booth has bright lights and a modern design.
Pop Culture

Humanoid Robot Accidentally Slaps Boy During Public Demo in China

A humanoid robot accidentally hits a child mid-routine, raising questions about safety.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
Twitch streamer Dan Dangler has slammed Nala Ray for her comments about adult content.
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer Dan Dangler Claps Back After Nala Ray Says Adult Content ‘Is Not Real Work’

After ex-OnlyFans millionaire Nala Ray said adult content isn’t 'real work' on Fox News, creator Dan Dangler pushed back.

Maggie Ekberg162 days ago
'Fallout' TV series sign
Pop Culture

Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series

The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.

Richard Chachowski213 days ago
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'Jumanji' cast members
Pop Culture

‘Jumanji’ Extras Share Memories of Robin Williams on Film’s 30th Anniversary

'He shook everyone's hand, he said hello to everyone. So I would have to say that's my best memory,' one extra said of the late great Williams.

Richard Chachowski215 days ago
Quentin Tarantino waving
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Names Best Movie of the 21st Century: 'Beyond Extraordinary'

The celebrated 'Pulp Fiction' director officially revealed his list for the top 10 films of the past 25 years.

Richard Chachowski228 days ago
Director Justin Lin poses for a portrait at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

A ‘Helldivers’ Movie Is Officially in the Works — With Justin Lin Leading the Charge

The project will be helmed by veteran 'Fast & Furious' director, Justin Lin.

Richard Chachowski229 days ago
'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' poster
Pop Culture

Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' TV Series Lands Its Main Star

The long-awaited Netflix series has tapped a 30-year-old star from 'Euphoria,' 'The Bikeriders,' and 'Babyteeth.'

Richard Chachowski234 days ago
'Far Cry 4' poster at E3
Pop Culture

‘Far Cry’ TV Series Officially Moves Forward at FX

The new series will be overseen by the creators of 'It's Always Sunny' and 'Alien: Earth.'

Richard Chachowski235 days ago
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US actor Aaron Paul attends "Westworld" season 4 premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City on June 21, 2022.
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Says He Refused to Return to ‘Invincible’: ‘What It Did to Me, I Didn’t Like’

The 46-year-old 'Breaking Bad' star detailed the true reason he won't be reprising Powerplex in 'Invincible's fourth season.

Richard Chachowski236 days ago
'House of the Dragon' promo material
Pop Culture

HBO Officially Renews Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Through 2028

HBO is doubling down on its ‘Game of Thrones’ universe with renewals for both spinoff series.

Richard Chachowski240 days ago
Edgar Wright at speaking event
Pop Culture

‘Shaun of the Dead’ Director Explains Why He Walked Away From ‘Ant-Man’

The filmmaker opened up about the creative differences with Marvel that led him to leave his planned 'Ant-Man' film.

Richard Chachowski241 days ago
Vintage 'Superman' comics
Pop Culture

Iconic DC Villain Brainiac Just Became Superman’s New Problem in the DCU

The beloved DC villain will go head-to-head with the Man of Steel and another classic 'Superman' antagonist.

Richard Chachowski243 days ago
Eddie Murphy and Tim Curry on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Discusses ‘SNL’ Joke That Resulted in His 35-Year Absence From the Show

A single 'SNL' joke kept Eddie Murphy off the show for years — and now he’s opening up about why it struck such a nerve.

Richard Chachowski247 days ago
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Stephen King posing
Pop Culture

Stephen King Says ‘The Running Man’ Is ‘Fantastic’ — Compares It to an ’80s Classic

The 78-year-old King of Horror gave the new sci-fi action film a glowing seal of approval.

Richard Chachowski249 days ago
Several copies of 'Grand Theft Auto V'
Pop Culture

Rockstar Co-Founder Finally Explains What Happened to the Canceled ‘GTA 5’ DLC

The Rockstar Games co-founder opens up about why the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto V story expansion never made it to players.

Richard Chachowski254 days ago
Quentin Tarantino at Cannes Film Festival
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino’s Films Are Getting a 10-Book Series

The new book series will provide a deep-dive into each of Tarantino's past films, starting with his most recent, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Richard Chachowski257 days ago

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