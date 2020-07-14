For a brief moment of respite from the marathon of misery that 2020 has brought us, consider the impending arrival of the new LEGO and Nintendo collab.

On Tuesday, LEGO revealed a new set boasting more than 2,600 pieces that will give dedicated nostalgists a chance to effectively build their own NES replica as a way of honoring the system's anniversary.

"2020 marks the 35th anniversary of the original Nintendo Entertainment System and we're feeling a little nostalgic, which is why we're excited to unveil the new LEGO NES," LEGO Group lead designer Jonathan Bennink said in an announcement video on Tuesday. "This incredible brick-built set includes the iconic NES control deck and a retro-style TV that revolutionizes classic 8-bit graphics. Everything will instantly feel familiar to NES fans, from plugging in your controller to loading your favorite game cartridge."

The LEGO NES launches on Aug. 1 and will set you back exactly $229.99. The collab represents an authentic reproduction of classic NES items including the original console, controller, and Game Pack cartridge. Additionally, fans will be rewarded with a brick-built take on a retro '80s-era TV set that allows users to turn a handle to have an 8-bit Mario move across the screen.

Below, grab a closer look at the LEGO NES via a selection of official product shots:

And as for its potential for nostalgia overload, that's already been well-proven: