Kanye West took his political ambitions to the next level when he announced he's running for president in November. While some people are intrigued by this, one of West’s close collaborators isn’t sold on the idea.

On Monday, Stephen Jackson condemned Kanye’s move by re-posting a tweet from DJ Hed on his Instagram. In the tweet, Hed warns Americans about their infatuations with fame and celebrity. Jackson took this a step further by reminding his followers of ‘Ye’s close relationship with Donald Trump.

"Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice u and 2x fool," Jackson wrote. "#justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor and so many more. #ivehadenough of the clown shit."

Jamie Foxx echoed Jackson’s sentiments in the comments section writing, “Gottdamn right!!! Ain’t got time for the bullshit!!!”

Foxx and Kanye wrote together to create classic songs, including their Grammy award-winning record “Gold Digger.” Foxx also has a close relationship with Jackson. Together, Foxx and the former NBA star have been working to create societal change since the death of fellow Texas native—George Floyd.

Foxx and Jackson aren't the only ones opposed to West's presidential bid. Jackson's All The Smoke co-host, Matt Barnes, also ripped into West for playing a "dangerous game" by jumping into politics.

"This is a dangerous game he’s playing. If this is serious, he will definitely divide the minority vote," Barnes wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Just remember comments like “slavery was a choice” and how buddy buddy he is w trump! Much respect for the artist & his impact on fashion but this is a 🗣HUGE FUCK NO 4 PRESIDENT‼️"