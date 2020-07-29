Issa Rae and Jordan Peele are joining forces on an upcoming sci-fi film titled Sinkhole. Deadline describes the movie as a “thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity."

Universal Pictures scooped the rights to Sinkhole in a seven-figure deal that outbid 10 other studios. The film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story about a young family that moves into its dream home, despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. “The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things,” Deadline reports. “However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”

The movie will star Issa Rae, who is in full movie star mode after a string of leading roles in films like The Photograph and The Lovebirds, which both came out earlier this year. Rae also recently wrapped up the fourth season of Insecure, which snatched eight Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Issa Rae Productions will serve as a producer alongside Universal and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw company. Universal previously linked with Peele for his blockbusters Get Out and Us. They also worked with Rae on the films The Photograph and Little. Needless to say, this project is in good hands.

According to Deadline, Krow wrote her short story to “explore the notion of female perfection and was particularly interested in the ways society and cultures can promote the concept of women as imperfect or broken.” The story takes shape as a “grounded, psychological sci-fi/horror” with an undercurrent of social commentary, similar to Peele’s prior films. Krow will be executive producing alongside Alex Davis-Lawrence from literary journal Moss, where the story was first published.

Unfortunately, thanks to miss coronavirus, we may have to wait a bit before the film goes into production. There’s currently no set date for when the project will begin filming.