In a parallel universe, we might have been given a Tim Burton-directed take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Dwayne Johnson.

On Sunday, Johnson shared a clip from the 1971 film adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, revealing he had just introduced his children to one of his personal all-time favorites.

"They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy," Johnson joked. "That'll be my next project."

In the same post, Johnson—whose voice appeared earlier this year in Taylor Swift's "The Man" video—looked back on a moment from earlier in his film career in which he learned that he had been considered to take on the role of Willy Wonka in Burton's 2005 take.

As Johnson explained, this was back when he didn't boast the same crowd-drawing power as the guy who ultimately got the part, Johnny Depp. Still, the mere consideration—even if just "for all of seven seconds"—means "a helluva lot" to Johnson to this day.

"I'll always raise a glass to the dreams that don't come true, because sometimes they're the best thing that never happened," he added.

Back in June, Johnson shared a special message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in which he indirectly criticized Trump for a lack of leadership amid the many pains of 2020.

"Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?" he asked at the time.

Johnson's upcoming 2021-slated projects include Jungle Cruise and Tom and Jerry.