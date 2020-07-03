Usually, our Best of the Weeks have been dives into a range of shows from some of our favorite networks. This week? We're kind of catching up on our Netflix queue. Sue us for not being able to stay on top of everything at the same time.

Today, we look at a couple of recent Netflix originals for our picks. One was seen as a glaring omission from our Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far) feature, the other is a comedy special from one of today's most subversive comedians. Some of the best from their respective genres, TBH.

You know the routine; we give you our picks, you set some time aside during the weekend to tune in. You're welcome.