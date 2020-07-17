Carole Baskin, of Netflix's Tiger King fame, recently joined Cameo where she charges $249 to deliver a personalized video message. Someone took advantage of this opportunity by securing the services of the Big Cat Rescue founder and CEO for a birthday message that included her husband Howard, the lyrics to 50 Cent's "In da Club," and a reasonably-sized bottle of Bacardi.

50, who doesn't seem to miss anything that happens on the Internet, shared the clip while commenting on the global appeal of his 2003 smash single.

While 50 was pleased by the sight of Baskin reciting the famous "In da Club" lyrics, others didn't feel quite the same.