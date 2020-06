Riverdale vet and current Katy Keene star Ashleigh Murray joins Watch Less this week to talk about everything from her transition from the world of Riverdale to the more grounded world of Katy Keene, representation for black characters in Hollywood, and the importance of maintaining good mental health. Later, Frazier and Khal talk two big releases this weekend: Pete Davidson's Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island and Spike Lee's Netflix feature Da 5 Bloods.