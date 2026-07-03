Judd Apatow

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WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22179 -- Pictured: (l-r) Isla Fisher, Judd Apatow
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow on Taking Ayahuasca: ‘I Saw Jesus, Which Is Weird Because I’m Jewish’

The director did the psychedelic brew with his shaman, who asked if he wanted more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams255 days ago
Judd in a black tuxedo with a bow tie stands against a blue draped background, smiling.
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow on Shoving Poison Ivy Up Nose, Getting 'Gigantor Chickenpox' as Kid: 'Seemed Hilarious'

According to the 'Comedy Nerd' author, the harrowing experience derailed his child actor ambitions.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
Tarantion and Sandler are seen in side by side image splice
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino on Originally Wanting Adam Sandler for 'Inglourious Basterds' Role

The Brad Pitt-starring film was produced at the same time as Judd Apatow's ‘Funny People,’ which saw Adam Sandler starring alongside Seth Rogen.

Trace William Cowen1307 days ago
Jonah Hill on if he'll do a Superbad 2 movie.
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow Reveals His Rejected Idea for 'Superbad 2'

Apatow spoke about his desire to create a sequel for the 2007 comedy; however, he claims the cast has been hesitant because they "don’t want to screw up."

Joshua Espinoza1526 days ago
Netflix's recently shared trailer for 'The Bubble'
Pop Culture

Watch Trailer for Judd Apatow's Netflix Comedy 'The Bubble'

On Saturday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for 'The Bubble,' an ensemble comedy touching on what it’s like to make a movie during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenton Blanchet1595 days ago
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Ye is pictured with a full face covering
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow Pokes Fun at Kanye's Mask While Sitting a Few Rows Behind Him at Super Bowl, Ye Reacts (UPDATE)

Judd Apatow, who isn't exactly known for widely imitated fashion choices, shared some Super Bowl LVI-focused commentary during Sunday's game.

Trace William Cowen1615 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes Judd Apatow's 'This Is 40' for Treatment of Megan Fox's Character

While speaking with Amy Schumer for the Tribeca Festival, Emily Ratajkowski criticized 'This is 40' for its treatment of Megan Fox's character.

Brad Callas1860 days ago
kelly and seth
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell's ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Rogen hopped on a call with the singer/host for an episode of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' where the two discussed the popular line from 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.'

Brenton Blanchet1892 days ago
seth
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Remembers Peeing Into Snapple Bottle Moments Before 'Very Absurd' Tom Cruise Meeting

According to Rogen, there's a chance security cameras on the property captured his pre-meeting panic piss. The meeting itself, meanwhile, was "bizarre."

Trace William Cowen1894 days ago
mike
Pop Culture

‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity

The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.

Trace William Cowen2048 days ago
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pete d mom
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson's Mom Joins Him on ‘Kimmel,' Says She 'Cried Most of the Time' Watching 'The King of Staten Island'

Ahead of the arrival of Judd Apatow's 'The King of Staten Island' on VOD, Pete Davidson stopped by 'Kimmel' talk about the semi-autobiographical comedy.

Joe Price2228 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Speaks on His Future With 'Saturday Night Live'

The 26-year-old comedian previously expressed his desire to leave the show, claiming the 'SNL' team "painted [him] out to be this big, dumb idiot."

Joshua Espinoza2232 days ago
pd
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says a Fan Showed Up at His House With a Bag of Weed During Quarantine

Davidson shared this tale while talking 'The King of Staten Island' with Jimmy Fallon.

Trace William Cowen2262 days ago
pd
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Gets Personal in New Trailer for Judd Apatow-Directed 'The King of Staten Island'

Per Apatow, 'King of Staten Island' is a "reimagining" of Davidson's life if he had never found comedy.

Trace William Cowen2262 days ago
Hal Willner performs at a celebration of the 60th anniversary of Allen Ginsberg's Howl.
Pop Culture

John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, and More Mourn Death of 'SNL' Music Producer Hal Willner

Willner, who was 64, died after exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Jose Martinez2292 days ago
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Seth Rogen attends the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Helped Rewrite 'Bad Boys II'

Rogen explained how Judd Apatow tapped him and writing partner Evan Goldberg to punch up the script.

Xavier Hamilton2376 days ago

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