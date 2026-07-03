Drake, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Tiffany Haddish, and More React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
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Judd Apatow on Taking Ayahuasca: ‘I Saw Jesus, Which Is Weird Because I’m Jewish’
The director did the psychedelic brew with his shaman, who asked if he wanted more.
Judd Apatow on Shoving Poison Ivy Up Nose, Getting 'Gigantor Chickenpox' as Kid: 'Seemed Hilarious'
According to the 'Comedy Nerd' author, the harrowing experience derailed his child actor ambitions.
Quentin Tarantino on Originally Wanting Adam Sandler for 'Inglourious Basterds' Role
The Brad Pitt-starring film was produced at the same time as Judd Apatow's ‘Funny People,’ which saw Adam Sandler starring alongside Seth Rogen.
Judd Apatow Reveals His Rejected Idea for 'Superbad 2'
Apatow spoke about his desire to create a sequel for the 2007 comedy; however, he claims the cast has been hesitant because they "don’t want to screw up."
Watch Trailer for Judd Apatow's Netflix Comedy 'The Bubble'
On Saturday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for 'The Bubble,' an ensemble comedy touching on what it’s like to make a movie during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judd Apatow Pokes Fun at Kanye's Mask While Sitting a Few Rows Behind Him at Super Bowl, Ye Reacts (UPDATE)
Judd Apatow, who isn't exactly known for widely imitated fashion choices, shared some Super Bowl LVI-focused commentary during Sunday's game.
Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes Judd Apatow's 'This Is 40' for Treatment of Megan Fox's Character
While speaking with Amy Schumer for the Tribeca Festival, Emily Ratajkowski criticized 'This is 40' for its treatment of Megan Fox's character.
Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell's ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her
Rogen hopped on a call with the singer/host for an episode of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' where the two discussed the popular line from 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.'
Seth Rogen Remembers Peeing Into Snapple Bottle Moments Before 'Very Absurd' Tom Cruise Meeting
According to Rogen, there's a chance security cameras on the property captured his pre-meeting panic piss. The meeting itself, meanwhile, was "bizarre."
‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity
The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.
Pete Davidson's Mom Joins Him on ‘Kimmel,' Says She 'Cried Most of the Time' Watching 'The King of Staten Island'
Ahead of the arrival of Judd Apatow's 'The King of Staten Island' on VOD, Pete Davidson stopped by 'Kimmel' talk about the semi-autobiographical comedy.
Pete Davidson Speaks on His Future With 'Saturday Night Live'
The 26-year-old comedian previously expressed his desire to leave the show, claiming the 'SNL' team "painted [him] out to be this big, dumb idiot."
Pete Davidson Says a Fan Showed Up at His House With a Bag of Weed During Quarantine
Davidson shared this tale while talking 'The King of Staten Island' with Jimmy Fallon.
Pete Davidson Gets Personal in New Trailer for Judd Apatow-Directed 'The King of Staten Island'
Per Apatow, 'King of Staten Island' is a "reimagining" of Davidson's life if he had never found comedy.
John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, and More Mourn Death of 'SNL' Music Producer Hal Willner
Willner, who was 64, died after exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Seth Rogen Says He Helped Rewrite 'Bad Boys II'
Rogen explained how Judd Apatow tapped him and writing partner Evan Goldberg to punch up the script.