Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are prepared to take legal action against a former employee.

TMZ reported on Monday that the couple has sent a cease and desist letter to Kanye's ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis. They claim Stanulis made "false and defamatory" comments about them and are threatening to hit him with at least a $10 million lawsuit if he does it again.

Per the letter, Kim and Kanye claim Stanulis signed an agreement in 2016 that prevents him from talking about their personal lives and business affairs. But Stanulis has allegedly violated this agreement on several occasions.

Stanulis made an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast in May. During the conversation, he detailed some "ridiculous rules" he had to follow when working for 'Ye. This included walking at least "10 paces" behind Kanye on city streets, staying out of the way so paparazzi could take his picture, and other stipulations. Stanulis even made it clear that Kanye was the "moodiest" and "neediest" celebrity that has hired him.

This isn't the first time the couple has gone after Stanulis. In 2016, the bodyguard sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail. He said the rapper was "probably the most self-absorbed person I've met in my entire life." This prompted a rep for West to issue a statement in which the source refutes Stanulis' statements, claiming that his signature was forged on the NDA while also alluding to the potential $10 million lawsuit.

"The claim that his signature on the confidentiality agreement is forged is ridiculous and just another desperate attempt by him to escape responsibility for his own wrongful actions," the source said before stating that Stanulis was never fired by the couple nor was he ever a full-time employee.

Stanulis is now an actor and director. TMZ reached out to him for a comment about the $10 million threat and his publicist, Zack Teperman, maintains that his client didn't breach a contract with the couple.

"[No] breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up," Teperman said. "For Kanye and Kim's counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together."

"If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them," he continued. "But I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago."