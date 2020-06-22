Cole Sprouse is denying sexual assault allegations made against him and his Riverdale co-stars.

In tweets on Sunday, Sprouse claimed that the accusations are false and that he's working with a team to get find out who made these allegations against him.

"Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it," he wrote. "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me."

An account with the handle @Victori66680029 accused Sprouse of "fondling" her breasts at a party. Per the account, the incident happened in 2013 at a party at NYU.

Several fans came to Sprouse's defense as the victim's story seemed similar to allegations that were thrown at Riverdale stars, Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa.

Along with putting out her own statement, Reinhart revealed that the cast members accused of abuse will be taking legal action.

"I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously," Reinhart said. "But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault," Reinhart said, per BuzzFeed. "We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them."