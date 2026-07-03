Cole Sprouse

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Pop Culture

Disney Exec Allegedly Body-Shamed Dylan Sprouse About His Weight When He Was a Teen

The situation was explained by the twins' former television mom, Kim Rhodes, of 'The Suite Life of Zack &amp; Cody.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams961 days ago
Cole Sprouse Claims Twin Brother Dylan Was 'Huge Bully' In Grade School
Pop Culture

Cole Sprouse Recalls Twin Brother Dylan Being 'Huge Bully,’ Says He’d Beat Up Kids

While appearing on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy,’ the Riverdale star recalled their in grade school, with Cole saying Dylan was an agitator early on in life.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1227 days ago
Canada Goose SS22 campaign directed by Cole Sprouse
Style

Canada Goose Release Their Spring 2022 Campaign Directed by Cole Sprouse

Canada Goose have just unveiled their spring collection. With the help of Cole Sprouse, the collection aims to remind people of Arctic and spring landscapes.

Sydney Brasil1587 days ago
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Cole Sprouse Responds to ‘Anonymous Accounts’ Falsely Accusing Him and ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars of Sexual Assault

The victim in question claims the incident allegedly happened in 2013 at a NYU party.

Xavier Hamilton2217 days ago

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