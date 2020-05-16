Dozens of celebrities have come together to honor the high school class of 2020.

On Friday, Facebook and Instagram presented a star-studded virtual event for the millions of seniors whose graduation ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed #Graduation2020, the multi-hour event was hosted by The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, and included a commencement speech from Oprah Winfrey.

“You are, indeed, the chosen class for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You’re also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you,” Winfrey said. “But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope … Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world’s Facebook stage, and I’m just honored to join them and salute you.”

The ceremony also featured appearances and motivational messages from Selena Gomez, Yara Shahidi, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, and Cardi B.

“I just want to way congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats congrats congrats!” the Grammy-winning rapper said in her video. “And don’t let no coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you … I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for!”



You can watch Facebook and Instagram’s #Graduation2020 ceremony above as well as some of the highlights below.