Yara Shahidi

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Yara Shahidi is pictured at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Yara Shahidi Is Now a Harvard Graduate

Yara Shahidi is now a Harvard graduate, Class of 2022. The ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Grown-ish’ star commemorated the major milestone with a custom Dior suit.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
Grown-ish Season 4
Pop Culture

The 'grown-ish' Cast Gears Up for Graduation in This Exclusive Season 4B Featurette

The 'growin-ish' cast sat down to give viewers a rundown of where they left off and what’s to come this season in this exclusive Season 4B featurette.

Karla Rodriguez1643 days ago
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Style

Jack Harlow Featured in Tommy Hilfiger's New 'Pass The Mic' Campaign

The brand's 'Pass the Mic' campaign is designed to send out the message that everyone has the power to change the world with their own voice.

Trace William Cowen1768 days ago
Grown-ish Season 4
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch This Sneak Peak of 'grown-ish' Season 4

The Cal U gang is heading to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama, and even a surprise wedding.

Karla Rodriguez1860 days ago
webby
Pop Culture

Winners for 25th Annual Webby Awards Announced

Among the highlights from the 2021 winners class is the inaugural Webby Anthem Award, which went to Pharrell Williams for his racial equity work.

Trace William Cowen1895 days ago
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michelle
Life

Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and More Share Open Letter in Support of For the People Act

Michelle Obama and other When We All Vote co-chairs and supporters joined up on Tuesday to urge Americans to get involved with supporting the legislation.

Trace William Cowen1951 days ago
Yara Shahidi
Pop Culture

Yara Shahidi Says She Belongs In The Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'You Can Green Screen Me In'

Yara Shahidi revealed to Seth Meyers that she would love to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she appeared on his show on Tuesday night.

Gavin Evans1956 days ago
grown ish saweetie
Pop Culture

Saweetie Returns to 'grown-ish' in This Exclusive Clip

In this exclusive 'grown-ish' clip, Saweetie's character, Indigo, teaches Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) about how to put her foot down with difficult clients.

Karla Rodriguez1993 days ago
Saweetie Grownish
Pop Culture

'It Was a No-Brainer For Me': Saweetie Talks 'grown-ish' Acting Debut

Saweetie is making her acting debut on Season 3 of Freeform's 'grown-ish'. Here are her thoughts on getting into the acting game and her future in the field.

Karla Rodriguez2012 days ago
Grownish Trevor Jackson Yara Shahidi
Pop Culture

Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey and the 'grown-ish' Cast Reveal How the Series Mirrors Real Life

The cast of 'grown-ish' opened up to Complex about the importance of how the show tackles real-world issues from the lens of a college student.

Karla Rodriguez2013 days ago
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Grown ish trailer
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the 'grown-ish' Season 3 Mid-Season Trailer

The 'grown-ish' cast is back (with Saweetie and Joey Bada$$) for the mid-season premiere of the hit Freeform show, airing Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Karla Rodriguez2022 days ago
Saweetie attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Pop Culture

Saweetie Set to Make Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

For this episode, Saweetie will play a demanding rapper, Indigo, who orders main character Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), to handle a very sticky situation.

Xavier Hamilton2028 days ago
Yara Shahidi Freeform The Clock Is Ticking promo
Pop Culture

Yara Shahidi and Freeform Announce Two-Part Digital Voting Series 'The Clock Is Ticking'

Freeform wants to help you kick 2020 in the ballots, and they brought 'grown-ish' star Yara Shahidi along to help, because 'The Clock Is Ticking'.

Khal2099 days ago
yara tinkerbell
Pop Culture

Yara Shahidi to Play Tinkerbell in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Film

Yara Shahidi will play the role of Tinkerbell in Disney's new 'Peter Pan,' marking the first time a Black person or person of color has portrayed the character.

tara mahadevan2129 days ago

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