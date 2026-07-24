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From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
Pop Culture
Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi Open Up About the Changes ‘grown-ish’ Fans Will See in Season 5
Complex chatted with Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner about the show's new era, embracing their new cast members, and growing up alongside their characters.Karla Rodriguez
Complex sat down with the 'grown-ish' cast ahead of the Season 4 premiere and talked about accountability in friendships, guiding their fans, and more.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
'grown-ish' Star Yara Shahidi Talks Zoey's Complicated Life, Saweetie Joining the Series, and More
Yara spoke to Complex about why it was important to show her 'grown-ish' character Zoey's career success that didn't include a college degree.Karla Rodriguez