Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish recently revealed they’re expecting their second child together. Hart famously cheated on Parrish during her first pregnancy in 2017, when she was eight months along.

However, the two made it through the scandal—and now, Hart has revealed how. Speaking on The School of Greatness podcast, the comedian explained why his wife stuck with him even after he strayed.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,’” he said Parrish thought at the time, per People.

He recalled Parrish saying to him, “‘'That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.’” He continued, “And she held me accountable,” with him adding that it “wasn't a walk in the park.”

“But it was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

Hart said Parrish is “the strongest person in the world.” The two share a 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash. Hart also has two children from a previous marriage, a 12-year-old son, Hendrix, and 15-year-old daughter, Heaven.

Hart delivered a public apology regarding his cheating scandal on Sept. 16, 2017. At that point, he and Parrish had been married for over a year. In his statement, Hart addressed the incident, wherein model Montia Sabbag tried to extort him for millions of dollars after the pair had sex in Las Vegas.

But a source tells People that “their marriage is stronger than ever.”

Parrish announced her second pregnancy in March, sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. “BABY #2,” she wrote. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!” On Mother’s Day, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.