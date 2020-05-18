In an effort to get some of your sweet, sweet streaming cash before you eventually burn out (not there yet) HBO is launching HBO Max on May 27.
While Disney+ has The Mandalorian, The Simpsons, plus their own movies, and Netflix has their originals, HBO Max's pitch is that they'll live up to their acronym by offering up a shit ton of films to subscribers willing to plop down the $14.99 monthly fee.
The Verge adds that all of these films won't be available upon the service's launch, but most will. So if you're a cinema buff who appreciates the classics, this seems like a worthy investment.
HBO Max will launch with over 700 movies available from the outset. In addition to the rundown of classics, the catalog will contain DC Universe films, and pretty much every big release that's run on the main channel in recent years.
In addition to iconic films being a part of the package, HBO Max will also be the home to the every episode of Friends, in addition to every series from their own network (makes sense), like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, etc.
The Verge adds that the service will feature shows from "TBS, TNT, and more." And, like every streaming service, the catalog will expand (and probably contract in a few places) as time goes on.
As for what, specifically, they're briging to the streaming arms race, here's a very long list of films from Warner Bros. and the Criterion Collection that have been confirmed to be making their way(s) to the new service (via The Verge).
Prepare to be excited/disappointed:
First, the Warner Bros. Classics:
2001: A Space Odyssey
42nd Street
Adam’s Rib
The Adventures of Robin Hood
An American in Paris
Ben-Hur
Body Heat
Bonnie and Clyde
Bringing Up Baby
Cannery Row
Casablanca
Cheyenne Autumn
Cimarron
Citizen Kane
City of Angels
Cool Hand Luke
Countdown
Dirty Harry
Doctor Zhivago
East of Eden
Elvis: That’s the Way it is
Footlight Parade
Freaks
Giant
Girl Crazy
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Gone with the Wind
How the West was Won
Keeper of the Flame
King Kong
Klute
The Little Drummer Girl
Lolita
The Maltese Falcon
Mildred Pierce
Million Dollar Mermaid
Mrs. Soffel
Network
North by Northwest
Now, Voyager
The Nun’s Story
Pat and Mike
A Patch of Blue
The Philadelphia Story
Point Blank
Polyester
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Pride and Prejudice
Rebel Without a Cause
Rhapsody in Blue
Rio Bravo
Romance on the High Seas
The Sea of Grass
The Searchers
Shall We Dance
Shoot the Moon
Singin’ in the Rain
The Singing Nun
The Song Remains the Same
A Star is Born (1954)
A Star is Born (1976)
A Streetcar Named Desire
Strike Up the Band
Tortilla Flat
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Wattstax
The Wild Bunch
Without Love
The Wizard of Oz
Woman of the Year
Woodstock
That's enough of Warner Bros. Now here's what you'll be getting from the Criterion Collection:
8½
...And God Created Woman
16 Days of Glory
2 or 3 Things I Know About Her
The 3 Penny Opera
The 39 Steps
The 400 Blows
The 47 Ronin: Part 1
The 47 Ronin: Part 2
Ali: Fear Eats the Soul
Amarcord
An Angel at my Table
Ashes and Diamonds
Atlanta’s Olympic Glory
Au Revior Les Enfants
Autumn Sonata
Babette’s Feast
Battle of Algiers
Battleship Potemkin
The Beales of Grey Gardens
Beauty and the Beast
Belle De Jour
Bicycle Thieves
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant
Black Girl
Black Narcissus
Black Orpheus
Blithe Spirit
The Blob
Blood Simple
Breaking the Waves
Breathless
Brief Encounter
A Brief History of Time
The Brood
Brute Force
Buena Vista Social Club
Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory
Carnival of Souls
Chimes at Midnight
La Ciénaga
The Circus
City Lights
Cleo from 5 to 7
Cranes are Flying
Cries and Whispers
Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment
Cronos
Daisies
A Day in the Country
A Day’s Pleasure
The Daytrippers
Dead Man
Desert Hearts
Destroy All Monsters
Diabolique
Divorce Italian Style
A Dog’s Life
Don’t Look Back
Down by Law
The Earrings of Madame De
Eating Raoul
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
Elevator to the Gallows
The Emperor Jones
The Entertainer
Equinox
Eraserhead
Europa
Europe ‘51
Eyes Without a Face
F is for Fake
Faces
Fanny and Alexander
Fantastic Planet
Fat Girl
First Man Into Space
For All Mankind
Foreign Correspondant
The Four Feathers
Fox and His Friends
The Front Page
Funny Games
George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey
George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin
Germany Year Zero
Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster
Gimme Shelter
Godzilla
Godzilla Raids Again
Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
Godzilla vs Megalon
Godzilla vs Gigan
Godzilla vs Hedorah
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
The Gold Rush
The Gold Rush: 1942 Version
The Grand Olympics
Gray’s Anatomy
The Great Dictator
Great Expectations
Grey Gardens
Hamlet
Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice
Hanzo the Razor: The Snare
Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?
A Hard Day’s Night
Harlan County U.S.A
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
Hearts and Minds
Henry V
The Hidden Fortress
Hobson’s Choice
The Honeymoon Killers
Hoop Dreams
House
I Married a Witch
I Shot Jesse James
I Was a Teenage Zombie
The Idle Class
Ikiru
The Immigrant
In the Mood for Love
In Vanda’s Room
Intermezzo
Invasion of Astro-Monster
Irma Vep
Ivan the Terrible Part 1
Ivan the Terrible Part 2
Jubilee
Jules and Jim
Juliet of the Spirits
The Jungle Book
The Kid
Kill!
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
A King in New York
The King of Kings
Knife in the Water
Kwaidan
Lady Snowblood
Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance
The Lady Vanishes
L’Amore
L’Argent
The Last Emperor
The Last Metro
The Last Wave
Late Autumn
Late Spring
L’Avventura
Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory
Limelight
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
Lola
Lola Montes
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons
Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence
Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell
Loneliness of the Long Distance
The Runner
The Long Voyage Home
Look Back in Anger
Lord of the Flies
The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum
Love in the Afternoon
Major Barbara
Man Bites Dog
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Marriage of Maria Braun
Masculin Feminin
Metropolitan
Mikey and Nicky
Modern Times
Mon Oncle
Mona Lisa
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
Monsieur Verdoux
Monterey Pop
The Most Dangerous Game
Mothra vs Godzilla
Mr. Arkadin
Multiple Maniacs
My Brilliant Career|
My Dinner with Andre
My Life as a Dog
My Night at Maud’s
Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory
The Naked City
The Naked Kiss
Nanook of the North
Nice and Friendly
A Night in the Show
Night of the Living Dead
Of Mice and Men
Oliver Twist
Onibaba
Paris, Texas
Pather Panchali
Pay Day
Pepe Le Moko
Permanent Vacation
Persona
Picnic at Hanging Rock
The Pilgrim
The Player
Police Story
Primary
The Private Life of Henry the VIII
Pygmalion
Quadrophenia
Querelle
Rashomon
The Red Ballon
Red Desert
The Red Shoes
Rembrandt
The Return of Bulldog Drummond
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
Richard III
The Rink
The Rise of Catherine the Great
The Rite
The River
Rodan
Rome Open City
A Room with a View
The Ruling Class
Sabotage
Safety Last!
Salesman
Le Samourai
Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto
Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple
Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island
Satan’s Brew
Sawdust and Tinsel
Scanners
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Scenes From a Marriage
Schizopolis
Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Secrets and Lies
Senso
Seoul 1988
Seven Samurai
Seventh Seal
The Seventh Veil
Shadows
Shock Corridor
Shoot the Piano Player
The Shooting
The Shop on Main Street
Shoulder Arms
Sisters
Smithereens
Solaris
Son of Godzilla
Speedy
Stagecoach
La Strada
Stranger Than Paradise
The Stranger
Stromboli
Summertime
Sunnyside
Sweetie
Taste of Cherry
A Taste of Honey
Terror of Mechagodzilla
The Testement of Dr Mabuse
That Hamilton Woman
The Thief of Bagdad
Three Colors: Blue
Three Colors: Red
Three Colors: White
Throne of Blood
Through a Glass Darkly
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
Time Bandits
The Times of Harvey Milk
The Tin Drum
To Be or not To Be
Tokyo Olympiad
Tokyo Story
Tom Jones
The Trial of Joan of Arc
True Stories
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Two English Girls
Ugetsu
Umberto D.
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Under the Volacno
Vampyr
Victim
Vivre Sa Vie
Voyage to Italy
The Wages of Fear
War and Peace
The War of the Gargantuas
The War Room
Watership Down
Weekend
Wild Strrawberries
Wings of Desire
Wise Blood
Withnail and I
A Woman of Paris
A Woman Under the Influence
The X From Outer Space
Yojimbo
Young and Innocent
Young Girls
Z
The service will also be home to tons of films outside of these two distributors. CinemaBlend put together their own comprehensive list of what to look forward to filtered by decade. In terms of recent movies, those include the following from the past 10 years:
Downton Abbey
Hellboy
Hobbs & Shaw
Isn’t it Romantic
IT: Chapter 2
John Wick 3
Joker
Ready or Not
Shazam!
Us
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Yesterday
A Star is Born
Aquaman
Batman: Gotham Knight
Crazy Rich Asians
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Her Smell
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Meg
Happy Death Day
The Lego Batman Movie
Wonder Woman
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nocturnal Animals
Suicide Squad
Batman vs. Robin
The Lego Movie
Unfriended
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
A Good Day To Die Hard
Prisoners
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
The Dark Knight Rises
The Hobbit
This Means War
Bridesmaids
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Fast Five
Green Lantern
Sucker Punch
Shutter Island
The Kids Are All Right
Also the following from the 00s:
Sherlock Holmes
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
In Bruges
Quantum of Solace
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Slumdog Millionaire
Tropic Thunder
The Darjeeling Limited
Live Free or Die Hard
Hairspray
Casino Royale
Half Nelson
John Tucker Must Die
Snakes on a Plane
Mr & Mrs Smith
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Family Stone
War of the Worlds
Closer
Harold & Kumar go to White Castle
Van Helsing
Cold Mountain
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Love Actually
Scary Movie 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
And also more from the '90s:
American Pie
Analyze This
Boys Don’t Cry
Deep Blue Sea
Fight Club
Notting Hill
The Thomas Crown Affair
Three Kings
Armageddon
Gia
Great Expectations
Hope Floats
Lethal Weapon 4
Practical Magic
Alien Resurrection
Batman & Robin
Contact
Good Will Hunting
Grosse Pointe Blank
Selena
The Devil’s Advocate
A Time to Kill
Broken Arrow
D3: The Mighty Ducks
One Fine Day
Set it Off
Striptease
Swingers
That Thing You Do!
Babe
Batman Forever
Braveheart
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Hackers
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Muriel’s Wedding
Police Academy: Mission to Moscow
True Lies
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Mrs. Doubtfire
Alien 3
Glengarry Glen Ross
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Lethal Weapon 3
The Mighty Ducks
Drop Dead Fred
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
What About Bob?
Dick Tracy
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Oh, forgot about the '80s too:
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Lethal Weapon 2
Pet Sematary
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Teen Witch
The Wizard
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
Big Top Pee Wee
Die Hard
Hairspray
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
The Land Before Time
Twins
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
Empire of the Sun
Jaws: The Revenge
Lethal Weapon
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Raising Arizona
The Witches of Eastwick
Aliens
Critters
Little Shop of Horrors
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Pretty in Pink
A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
Out of Africa
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Gremlins
Police Academy
Supergirl
Jaws 3-D
The Outsiders
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Friday the 13th
Plus, here are the series' that have been confirmed for the platform:
The Alienist
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Batwoman
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
Doctor Who
DC’s Doom Patrol seasons 1 and 2
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Ghosts
Home
Impractical Jokers seasons 1-4
Independent
Katy Keene
Lipstick Empire
Luther
Nancy Drew
The O.C.
The Office
Pretty Little Liars
Rick and Morty
Robot Chicken
Sesame Street
Stath Lets Flats
Top Gear seasons 17-25
Torchwood
Trigonometry
There's got to be something there you like. If not, well damn, you got crazy standards. You can preorder now.
Good luck with that decision paralysis.
