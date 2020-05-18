In an effort to get some of your sweet, sweet streaming cash before you eventually burn out (not there yet) HBO is launching HBO Max on May 27.

While Disney+ has The Mandalorian, The Simpsons, plus their own movies, and Netflix has their originals, HBO Max's pitch is that they'll live up to their acronym by offering up a shit ton of films to subscribers willing to plop down the $14.99 monthly fee.

The Verge adds that all of these films won't be available upon the service's launch, but most will. So if you're a cinema buff who appreciates the classics, this seems like a worthy investment.

HBO Max will launch with over 700 movies available from the outset. In addition to the rundown of classics, the catalog will contain DC Universe films, and pretty much every big release that's run on the main channel in recent years.

In addition to iconic films being a part of the package, HBO Max will also be the home to the every episode of Friends, in addition to every series from their own network (makes sense), like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, etc.

The Verge adds that the service will feature shows from "TBS, TNT, and more." And, like every streaming service, the catalog will expand (and probably contract in a few places) as time goes on.

As for what, specifically, they're briging to the streaming arms race, here's a very long list of films from Warner Bros. and the Criterion Collection that have been confirmed to be making their way(s) to the new service (via The Verge).

Prepare to be excited/disappointed:



First, the Warner Bros. Classics:

2001: A Space Odyssey

42nd Street

Adam’s Rib

The Adventures of Robin Hood

An American in Paris

Ben-Hur

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Bringing Up Baby

Cannery Row

Casablanca

Cheyenne Autumn

Cimarron

Citizen Kane

City of Angels

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Dirty Harry

Doctor Zhivago

East of Eden

Elvis: That’s the Way it is

Footlight Parade

Freaks

Giant

Girl Crazy

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone with the Wind

How the West was Won

Keeper of the Flame

King Kong

Klute

The Little Drummer Girl

Lolita

The Maltese Falcon

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Mrs. Soffel

Network

North by Northwest

Now, Voyager

The Nun’s Story

Pat and Mike

A Patch of Blue

The Philadelphia Story

Point Blank

Polyester

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Rhapsody in Blue

Rio Bravo

Romance on the High Seas

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers

Shall We Dance

Shoot the Moon

Singin’ in the Rain

The Singing Nun

The Song Remains the Same

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Strike Up the Band

Tortilla Flat

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Wattstax

The Wild Bunch

Without Love

The Wizard of Oz

Woman of the Year

Woodstock

That's enough of Warner Bros. Now here's what you'll be getting from the Criterion Collection:

8½

...And God Created Woman

16 Days of Glory

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 3 Penny Opera

The 39 Steps

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Amarcord

An Angel at my Table

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta’s Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

Babette’s Feast

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

Bicycle Thieves

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

The Brood

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club

Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory

Carnival of Souls

Chimes at Midnight

La Ciénaga

The Circus

City Lights

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

Daisies

A Day in the Country

A Day’s Pleasure

The Daytrippers

Dead Man

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Divorce Italian Style

A Dog’s Life

Don’t Look Back

Down by Law

The Earrings of Madame De

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

The Emperor Jones

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe ‘51

Eyes Without a Face

F is for Fake

Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Planet

Fat Girl

First Man Into Space

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

Gray’s Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Grey Gardens

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?

A Hard Day’s Night

Harlan County U.S.A

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Henry V

The Hidden Fortress

Hobson’s Choice

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

House

I Married a Witch

I Shot Jesse James

I Was a Teenage Zombie

The Idle Class

Ikiru

The Immigrant

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda’s Room

Intermezzo

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

The Kid

Kill!

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

A King in New York

The King of Kings

Knife in the Water

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

L’Amore

L’Argent

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

L’Avventura

Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory

Limelight

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola

Lola Montes

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Loneliness of the Long Distance

The Runner

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

Love in the Afternoon

Major Barbara

Man Bites Dog

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Modern Times

Mon Oncle

Mona Lisa

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Multiple Maniacs

My Brilliant Career|

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Night at Maud’s

Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

Night of the Living Dead

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Onibaba

Paris, Texas

Pather Panchali

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

The Player

Police Story

Primary

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Querelle

Rashomon

The Red Ballon

Red Desert

The Red Shoes

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Richard III

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Rome Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

Sabotage

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan’s Brew

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Senso

Seoul 1988

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shock Corridor

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Sisters

Smithereens

Solaris

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Stagecoach

La Strada

Stranger Than Paradise

The Stranger

Stromboli

Summertime

Sunnyside

Sweetie

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testement of Dr Mabuse

That Hamilton Woman

The Thief of Bagdad

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

The Trial of Joan of Arc

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volacno

Vampyr

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Weekend

Wild Strrawberries

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

Withnail and I

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influence

The X From Outer Space

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls

Z

The service will also be home to tons of films outside of these two distributors. CinemaBlend put together their own comprehensive list of what to look forward to filtered by decade. In terms of recent movies, those include the following from the past 10 years:

Downton Abbey

Hellboy

Hobbs & Shaw

Isn’t it Romantic

IT: Chapter 2

John Wick 3

Joker

Ready or Not

Shazam!

Us

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday

A Star is Born

Aquaman

Batman: Gotham Knight

Crazy Rich Asians

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Her Smell

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Meg

Happy Death Day

The Lego Batman Movie

Wonder Woman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nocturnal Animals

Suicide Squad

Batman vs. Robin

The Lego Movie

Unfriended

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

A Good Day To Die Hard

Prisoners

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

The Dark Knight Rises

The Hobbit

This Means War

Bridesmaids

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Fast Five

Green Lantern

Sucker Punch

Shutter Island

The Kids Are All Right

Also the following from the 00s:

Sherlock Holmes

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

In Bruges

Quantum of Solace

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Slumdog Millionaire

Tropic Thunder

The Darjeeling Limited

Live Free or Die Hard

Hairspray

Casino Royale

Half Nelson

John Tucker Must Die

Snakes on a Plane

Mr & Mrs Smith

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Family Stone

War of the Worlds

Closer

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Van Helsing

Cold Mountain

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Love Actually

Scary Movie 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

And also more from the '90s:

American Pie

Analyze This

Boys Don’t Cry

Deep Blue Sea

Fight Club

Notting Hill

The Thomas Crown Affair

Three Kings

Armageddon

Gia

Great Expectations

Hope Floats

Lethal Weapon 4

Practical Magic

Alien Resurrection

Batman & Robin

Contact

Good Will Hunting

Grosse Pointe Blank

Selena

The Devil’s Advocate

A Time to Kill

Broken Arrow

D3: The Mighty Ducks

One Fine Day

Set it Off

Striptease

Swingers

That Thing You Do!

Babe

Batman Forever

Braveheart

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Hackers

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Muriel’s Wedding

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

True Lies

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Mrs. Doubtfire

Alien 3

Glengarry Glen Ross

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Lethal Weapon 3

The Mighty Ducks

Drop Dead Fred

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

What About Bob?

Dick Tracy

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Oh, forgot about the '80s too:

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Lethal Weapon 2

Pet Sematary

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Teen Witch

The Wizard

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

Big Top Pee Wee

Die Hard

Hairspray

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

The Land Before Time

Twins

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

Empire of the Sun

Jaws: The Revenge

Lethal Weapon

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Raising Arizona

The Witches of Eastwick

Aliens

Critters

Little Shop of Horrors

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Pretty in Pink

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

Out of Africa

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Gremlins

Police Academy

Supergirl

Jaws 3-D

The Outsiders

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Friday the 13th

Plus, here are the series' that have been confirmed for the platform:

The Alienist

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC’s Doom Patrol seasons 1 and 2

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Ghosts

Home

Impractical Jokers seasons 1-4

Independent

Katy Keene

Lipstick Empire

Luther

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

The Office

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Robot Chicken

Sesame Street

Stath Lets Flats

Top Gear seasons 17-25

Torchwood

Trigonometry

There's got to be something there you like. If not, well damn, you got crazy standards. You can preorder now.

Good luck with that decision paralysis.