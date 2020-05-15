We're still inside, still watching everything. It's weird because it's May and the outside is looking mighty nice, but we're staying indoors until we're told otherwise. Lucky, not everything being released this week is a steaming pile.

This week is kind of weak...it's hard to call it anything else. That said, what's strong has been STRONG. The schism building this season on Insecure (and over the last season or two, low-key) delivered (word to Stella Meghie), and we got a dope cameo on this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. What's good is GOOD; there just hasn't been enough of it.

That said, you know the drill: we give you our picks for this week's fire, you mark your calendars and watch these. You're welcome.