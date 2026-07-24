With a storied history of shows, FX is a heavy-hitter in the streaming era. From 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' to 'Mayans M.C.' and 'Shogun,' here are the 20 best series on The World's First Living Television Network.Brent Eickhoff
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This week, Mark Hamill became a vampire while Issa and Molly broke up. Here are the best TV shows and movies we watched (read: streamed) this week.Khal
She's written some of your favorite episodes of 'Atlanta,' now she's making you laugh on another FX gem.William Goodman
No matter how you spend Halloween, one of the best ways to celebrate the season is with a movie night— here are our picks for the best Halloween movies.juliarp