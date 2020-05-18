According to Variety, Netflix and Adam Sandler have come to an agreement on what their next film will be.

It was reported earlier this year that the Uncut Gems star and the streaming giant would continue a partnership that would see the release of four new movies.

Variety adds that the next Sandler-starring-project on the slate will be called Hustle, and it'll be directed by We the Animals' Jeremiah Zager.

As for the production companies behind the film, those are also especially noteworthy considering Sandler's Happy Madison will team up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment. Roth/Kirschenbaum Films will also serve as producers.

Variety reports that the film's premise will be about an American basketball scout (played by Sandler) who gets "unjustly fired." After that sudden career jolt he "discovers a talented player abroad" and then decides to bring him back to the states for the purpose of proving that both he and the player are worthy of the NBA.

The pitch was originally landed by Legendary Entertainment after co-writer Taylor Materne, Roth/Kirschenbaum, and SpringHill, successfully sold them on it in 2018. Netflix ended up getting the rights from Legendary and, in-turn, pitched it to Sandler whom they wanted as their star. A second writer, Will Fetters, tinkered with the script, and Sandler signed on after Zagar's name was attached.

At the moment it's uncertain when production will start for the same reason that a lot of movies/shows are on hold right now ( those alien videos the coronavirus).

Sandler is coming off the most critically-praised performance of his career, thanks to a great job in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems.

Variety adds that he had been taking his time while searching for the next project he wanted to be a part of. He had been weighing multiple options and may in fact do another film, before Hustle, if something of interest comes along.