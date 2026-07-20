DOJ Seizes More Than 1,000 Domains in World Cup Piracy Crackdown

A parallel international push, Operation Red Card, saw Latin American partners — especially Colombia — block thousands of piracy sites, raid cybercrime group Los Ciberinfiltrados, and run counterfeit sports-apparel busts that produced multiple arrests and convictions.

Officials framed the crackdown as both a copyright and consumer-protection move, warning that illicit streaming sites can inject malware or steal payment data, with backing from rights holders like FIFA, beIN, NBCUniversal, ACE, UFC, and Warner Bros.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Operation Offsides seized more than 1,000 domains illegally streaming 2026 FIFA World Cup matches across three enforcement waves, led by HSI’s Washington Field Office and the National IPR Center.

The DOJ has seized more than 1,000 domains, completing its most sweeping sports-piracy enforcement action to date. On Monday (July 20), the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that more than 1,000 internet domains used to broadcast 2026 FIFA World Cup matches without authorization had been seized under what they called Operation Offsides. The seizures unfolded in three separate waves across the tournament, with the first announced on June 26 after federal agents shut down nearly 400 domains. Two additional enforcement rounds pushed the total past 1,000 by Monday (July 20), according to an announcement put out by the Justice Department.

Homeland Security Investigations agents working from the Washington Field Office, alongside the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, led the domestic side of the effort. Warrant applications were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where agents confirmed that the targeted domains were actively carrying live World Cup broadcasts without any authorization. "The sustained effort to seize more than a thousand domains dedicated to illegally streaming the World Cup confirms the administration's commitment to intellectual property rights and to the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said. "Operation Offsides is part of the Department's ongoing effort to protect copyright while reducing the risk to American consumers from the malicious software embedded in many illicit streaming services." Officials consistently described the crackdown as both a copyright and consumer-protection measure. HSI Deputy Executive Associate Director Matthew Millhollin cautioned that operators of unauthorized streaming platforms "might also be planning to inject malware or steal your payment information." FIFA, beIN Media Group, NBCUniversal, the Motion Picture Association's Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, UFC, and Warner Bros. all provided supporting information to help identify seized domains.